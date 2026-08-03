IndiGo enters new era with Willie Walsh as the new CEO, eyes stronger global footprint

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Welcoming Walsh to the organisation, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said the airline is entering a significant phase in its journey.

"As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline's Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to continued development of the Indian aviation sector."

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Walsh expressed enthusiasm about taking over the leadership of India's largest carrier, describing the timing as ideal given the rapid growth of the country's aviation market.

"IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now. I look forward to working with the entire IndiGo team to build on the airline's success and take it to greater heights globally."

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Widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most influential leaders, Walsh brings an extensive leadership portfolio to IndiGo. His career began as a pilot with Ireland's Aer Lingus before he rose through the ranks to become the airline's Chief Executive Officer in 2001.

He later served as CEO of British Airways from 2005 to 2011 before leading International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, from 2011 to 2020. Most recently, Walsh served as the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing airlines worldwide on key industry issues.

As CEO, Walsh will oversee IndiGo's overall management and strategic direction, focusing on accelerating the airline's global growth ambitions. His responsibilities will include strengthening the network and commercial strategy, driving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and reinforcing IndiGo's leadership in an increasingly competitive aviation market.