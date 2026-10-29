IndiGo recovers only 60% of fuel cost surge, warns of higher costs in Q3

“Early indications” suggested that fuel costs could be higher in the third quarter, Walsh said, adding that the airline expected elevated fuel costs to persist for some time because of disruptions to refining capacity.

According to Walsh, crack spreads, which historically averaged around 21-22%, were expected to average approximately 65% this year.

The pressure on costs has also raised questions about airfares. Walsh said IndiGo had “no choice” but to look at increasing fares to offset some of the substantial rise in its fuel bill, while seeking to minimise the increases faced by passengers. The airline has introduced fuel surcharges and adjusted fares, but has not been able to recover the entire increase in costs.

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He said the airline would continue to balance fares against passenger load factors, focusing on yields and occupancy to maximise revenue. Walsh did not announce a fresh surcharge increase or specify a timeline for further fare hikes.

Despite the higher fares, Walsh said air travel demand remained robust. He described the September quarter as seasonally the weakest and said the December quarter traditionally benefits from festive-season travel. While some passengers may have postponed trips because of higher prices, he said the demand outlook remained encouraging.

IndiGo’s capacity declined around 1% in the September quarter, while industry capacity fell approximately 5%, according to Walsh. The airline expects low-single-digit capacity growth in the December quarter, while continuing to review its network and capacity in response to fuel prices.

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Walsh said IndiGo did not expect significant cost-cutting measures, citing its efficient cost base and strong liquidity. The airline would continue investing in pilots and aircraft to support future expansion, particularly in international markets.

He also said IndiGo was reviewing the government’s fuel price stabilisation scheme and could consider participating if appropriate.

Walsh reiterated that the current fuel-cost pressures were temporary and maintained that India’s long-term aviation growth prospects remained strong.