Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
IndiGo recovers only 60% of fuel cost surge, warns of higher costs in Q3

IndiGo recovers only 60% of fuel cost surge, warns of higher costs in Q3

INDIGO4,675.00(0.32%)

Speaking during the airline’s Q2 FY27 earnings call, Walsh said IndiGo had been unable to fully offset the steep increase in fuel expenses despite measures taken during the quarter

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:42 PM IST
IndiGo recovers only 60% of fuel cost surge, warns of higher costs in Q3IndiGo’s capacity declined around 1% in the September quarter, while industry capacity fell approximately 5%.

IndiGo has managed to recover only around 60% of the sharp increase in fuel costs through fares and surcharges, with CEO Willie Walsh warning that expenses could rise further in the December quarter, potentially keeping pressure on the airline’s profitability and airfares.

Speaking during the airline’s Q2 FY27 earnings call, Walsh said IndiGo had been unable to fully offset the steep increase in fuel expenses despite measures taken during the quarter. Elevated crude oil prices and an unprecedented rise in jet fuel crack spreads, the premium of jet fuel over crude oil  have significantly increased costs for airlines.

Advertisement

“Early indications” suggested that fuel costs could be higher in the third quarter, Walsh said, adding that the airline expected elevated fuel costs to persist for some time because of disruptions to refining capacity.
According to Walsh, crack spreads, which historically averaged around 21-22%, were expected to average approximately 65% this year.

The pressure on costs has also raised questions about airfares. Walsh said IndiGo had “no choice” but to look at increasing fares to offset some of the substantial rise in its fuel bill, while seeking to minimise the increases faced by passengers. The airline has introduced fuel surcharges and adjusted fares, but has not been able to recover the entire increase in costs.

MUST READ: InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore, revenue rises 26% 

Advertisement

He said the airline would continue to balance fares against passenger load factors, focusing on yields and occupancy to maximise revenue. Walsh did not announce a fresh surcharge increase or specify a timeline for further fare hikes.

Despite the higher fares, Walsh said air travel demand remained robust. He described the September quarter as seasonally the weakest and said the December quarter traditionally benefits from festive-season travel. While some passengers may have postponed trips because of higher prices, he said the demand outlook remained encouraging.

IndiGo’s capacity declined around 1% in the September quarter, while industry capacity fell approximately 5%, according to Walsh. The airline expects low-single-digit capacity growth in the December quarter, while continuing to review its network and capacity in response to fuel prices.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Largest Indian airline’s overseas market share falls. Here’s why…

Walsh said IndiGo did not expect significant cost-cutting measures, citing its efficient cost base and strong liquidity. The airline would continue investing in pilots and aircraft to support future expansion, particularly in international markets.

He also said IndiGo was reviewing the government’s fuel price stabilisation scheme and could consider participating if appropriate.

Walsh reiterated that the current fuel-cost pressures were temporary and maintained that India’s long-term aviation growth prospects remained strong.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more