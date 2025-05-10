IndiGo waives fees, allows free rebooking via alternate airports amid flight disruptions

Gurugram-based IndiGo on Saturday said it will support passengers affected by ongoing disruptions due to the India-Pakistan security situation and the temporary closure of several airports.

To assist travellers, the airline is waiving all change and cancellation fees for bookings made during this period. Passengers scheduled to fly to or from impacted airports can now rebook via nearby alternative airports without paying any additional charges. This flexibility applies across IndiGo’s network for eligible bookings.

IndiGo also announced plans to operate special relief flights from select locations to support stranded passengers, with further updates to be shared soon.

"We understand the uncertainty this situation may have caused and want to assure you that our team is here to help. Change and cancellation fees are being waived for bookings made during this period. If customers were scheduled to fly into or out of the impacted airports, they may now choose to travel

from or to another nearby airport without any additional charges. This flexibility is available across our network for eligible bookings. We are also planning to operate relief flights to support stranded passengers and will share updates as these plans are confirmed," the airlines said in a statement.

#6ETravelAdvisory : We are here to help you adjust your plans with ease. pic.twitter.com/505GwAEIxE — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 10, 2025

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a total of 32 airports were shut down for civil flights until the morning of May 15. Both Air India and IndiGo confirmed on X (previously known as Twitter) that their flights to certain airports will continue to be canceled. The closure, in effect until 05:29 on May 15, impacts key airports such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, strategic locations like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are among the airports affected by this temporary suspension.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of these 32 airports in northern and western India for all civil flight operations from the 9th to the 14th of May 2025 (corresponding to 0529 IST on the 15th of May 2025) due to operational reasons.

Previously, 24 airports near Pakistan's borders or important defense bases were shut down for civilian flights until May 10, which was subsequently prolonged to May 15.

Here's the full list of airports closed:

India imposed a ban on Pakistani airlines from using its airspace on April 30 as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. In response, Pakistan implemented a similar ban on Indian carriers.