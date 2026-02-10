'IndiGo will always be fully compliant...': Airline assures full FDTL framework compliance after corrective steps

IndiGo has said it is fully prepared to meet the February 10 deadline for complete compliance with revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms, after strengthening its pilot workforce and building higher operational buffers to avoid a repeat of the disruptions seen late last year. Government officials have indicated that they expect minimal impact on flight operations as the temporary regulatory relaxations come to an end.

In a statement, the airline underlined that it has already embedded the new FDTL framework into its crew rostering and operational planning. “We would like to confirm that IndiGo has been and will always be fully compliant with any applicable version of FDTL norms; in fact, we have already integrated the new set of rules in our crew rosters and planning,” the airline said. It added that it is maintaining an optimum pool of employees, including pilots, to ensure stable operations across its network, while reiterating its commitment to expanding reliable connectivity across more than 140 domestic and international destinations.

IndiGo’s assurances come after a series of corrective steps taken over the past two months. According to a Hindustan Times report, the airline has raised its crew buffer — surplus pilot capacity over minimum operational requirements — from virtually zero in December to about 3% in February. Standby pilot strength has also been increased, and the pilot-to-aircraft ratio has been improved, measures aimed at stabilising operations once the temporary exemptions on night-duty and rest norms expire.

Data reviewed by the government shows that IndiGo now deploys around seven crew sets per aircraft, compared with fewer than six during the December crisis. The airline has also expanded its reserve pilot pool and maintained a steady hiring pipeline to offset attrition. It hired 100 trainee first officers in January, plans to train around 20 pilots every month, and inducts nearly 75 first officers in alternate months.

The regulator had granted IndiGo temporary exemptions on December 6, 2025, allowing it to operate with relaxed FDTL restrictions until February 10, 2026. These relaxations were provided after the airline’s initial attempt to comply with the revised norms led to a severe operational breakdown, resulting in the cancellation of over 5,500 flights and leaving nearly three lakh passengers stranded across airports.

Following the disruptions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a record penalty of ₹22.2 crore and initiated accountability action against IndiGo’s senior management. A DGCA-appointed committee found widespread lapses in crew scheduling, operational planning and regulatory preparedness, citing over-optimisation of duty rosters, inadequate buffers, and system deficiencies as key factors behind the collapse.

Government officials told Hindustan Times that a review conducted on February 6 found the airline “on track” and that they expect minimal flight disruptions due to FDTL-related issues going forward.