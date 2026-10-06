IndiGo’s cost advantage stands out as global airline comparison shows why low-cost carriers earn more

IndiGo’s margins outpace full-service rivals

IndiGo recorded an EBITDA margin of 25% in FY26, broadly in line with its 24% margin in FY25 and 25% in FY24. This compares with 13% for Delta and United Airlines, while American Airlines reported an EBITDA margin of just 6% in FY25/26.

Among low-cost peers, Ryanair posted a 24% EBITDA margin in FY26, while Southwest Airlines recorded 7%.

The difference becomes particularly visible when looking at unit costs. IndiGo's CASM ex-fuel — cost per available seat mile excluding fuel — stood at 6.4 US cents in FY26. Although this was higher than Ryanair's 5.2 cents, it remained significantly below Southwest's 12.4 cents and the full-service carriers.

Delta's CASM ex-fuel stood at 14.2 cents, United's at 13 cents, and American's at 13.5 cents.

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Labour costs are a major differentiator

One of the biggest structural advantages for low-cost carriers is their lower employee-cost burden.

For IndiGo, salaries and related costs accounted for 10% of revenue in FY26. That compares with 32% for American Airlines, 30% for United and 32% for Delta.

Fuel remains a major expense across the industry. At IndiGo, aircraft fuel and related taxes accounted for 30% of revenue, compared with 20% at American, 19% at United and 19% at Delta.

The data highlights how a lower-cost workforce structure, simplified operations and high aircraft utilisation can help LCCs offset the industry's volatile fuel costs.

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IndiGo vs global airlines: Key cost and profitability metrics

Airline Type EBITDA Margin CASM ex-Fuel Salary Cost (% of Revenue) Fuel Cost (% of Revenue) IndiGo Low-cost 25% 6.4¢ 10% 30% Ryanair Low-cost 24% 5.2¢ 12% 30% Southwest Low-cost 7% 12.4¢ 16% 19% Delta Full-service 13% 14.2¢ 32% 19% United Full-service 13% 13.0¢ 30% 19% American Airlines Full-service 6% 13.5¢ 32% 20%

Source: Company data, Nomura Research. FY26 data

IndiGo has scale on its side

IndiGo also operated at a substantial scale, recording 106.9 billion available seat miles (ASM) in FY26. Its EBITDA per mile, excluding forex, stood at 2.3 US cents, compared with 2.5 cents for Ryanair and 1.1 cents for both Southwest and American.

The comparison underlines the financial strength of the low-cost model. While Ryanair retains a clear unit-cost advantage, IndiGo has combined relatively low operating costs with a consistently high EBITDA margin.

For India's largest airline, this cost advantage could remain crucial as it expands its network and fleet, particularly in an industry where fuel prices, labour expenses and intense competition can quickly pressure profitability.