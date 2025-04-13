IndiGo's growth plans stay firm despite tariff tremors, says CEO Pieter Elbers

IndiGo is unfazed by global economic tremors. Even as tariff wars rattle international markets, the airline’s Chief Executive Pieter Elbers says the carrier's ambitious expansion plans remain firmly on track. With India’s vast and largely untapped domestic market in its favour, the country’s largest airline is steering confidently toward doubling its size by the end of the decade.

“Some of the more recent dynamics and the global scale are not changing any of our capacity (expansion) plans for next year,” Elbers told PTI.

While acknowledging that a major economy like India cannot be completely insulated from international developments, Elbers asserted that IndiGo’s long-term trajectory remains one of growth. “Whether there is a quarter of a blip or higher achievement, it will not affect us,” he said.

Speaking about competition, Elbers noted the duopoly in the Indian aviation market, with the Tata group being the only serious rival. He welcomed the idea of a large Indian airline capable of global competition, observing that similar consolidation has occurred in other markets.

On the government’s review of the bilateral seat-sharing framework, Elbers warned that limiting seat allocations could backfire. “Parting seats represents a ‘missed opportunity’ for Indian carriers, as foreign airlines are benefiting,” he said.

Emphasizing the broader ecosystem needed to support the aviation industry, he highlighted the importance of local maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, pointing out that IndiGo currently sends its aircraft overseas for such services.

With over 60,000 employees on its payroll, IndiGo contributes significantly to job creation, Elbers said.

On airfare caps, he argued against regulatory control, noting that while fares may spike during high-demand periods like the Kumbh Mela, India's aviation market remains one of the most competitive globally. “Market forces should be allowed to play,” he added.

Looking ahead, IndiGo plans to expand operations through the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport while continuing services from the existing ones. “At a conceptual level, IndiGo will like to grow from the newer facilities,” Elbers said, adding that the new airport will serve both Mumbai and Pune when it opens later this year.