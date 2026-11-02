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IndiGo’s move to Navi Mumbai airport is part of the long term strategy, not just temporary: CEO William Walsh

IndiGo’s move to Navi Mumbai airport is part of the long term strategy, not just temporary: CEO William Walsh

INDIGO4,894.00(0.34%)

The transfer to Navi Mumbai airport will also free up capacity for IndiGo to launch international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027 from CSMIA. 

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:25 AM IST
IndiGo’s move to Navi Mumbai airport is part of the long term strategy, not just temporary: CEO William WalshIndiGo CEO William Walsh speaks about the airline's long term plans

IndiGo’s move to the Navi Mumbai airport is not just short-term, said the airline’s new CEO William Walsh. This comes as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) aims to free up capacity for the redevelopment of its ageing Terminal 1.

In his first interaction with the media, Walsh said, “Our shift to Navi Mumbai is not just for the renovation but it will be supporting our long term strategy.”

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“Navi Mumbai is a big opportunity for our long haul plans, so obviously our future will be both at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. We have a good relationship with the airport operator. It certainly makes sense for us to move some of our operations to Navi Mumbai,” said Walsh.

IndiGo plans to shift 12 daily international departures from CSMIA to Navi Mumbai from February 2027. This move will cover its services from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta. A new route to Kathmandu will take the total to 12 destinations.

Apart from that, some domestic flights will also move to Navi Mumbai in order to provide connections for international passengers. The arrangements are being finalised by the companies, said IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

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The transfer will also free up capacity for IndiGo to launch international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027 from CSMIA.

In his interaction, Walsh said he was not very big into the label of ‘low cost’. “We are into low cost, but we just don’t do that. We have cargo, premium stretch, international connection, and will have A350s in a couple of years,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:24 AM IST
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