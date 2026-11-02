IndiGo’s move to Navi Mumbai airport is part of the long term strategy, not just temporary: CEO William Walsh

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“Navi Mumbai is a big opportunity for our long haul plans, so obviously our future will be both at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. We have a good relationship with the airport operator. It certainly makes sense for us to move some of our operations to Navi Mumbai,” said Walsh.

IndiGo plans to shift 12 daily international departures from CSMIA to Navi Mumbai from February 2027. This move will cover its services from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta. A new route to Kathmandu will take the total to 12 destinations.

Apart from that, some domestic flights will also move to Navi Mumbai in order to provide connections for international passengers. The arrangements are being finalised by the companies, said IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

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The transfer will also free up capacity for IndiGo to launch international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027 from CSMIA.

In his interaction, Walsh said he was not very big into the label of ‘low cost’. “We are into low cost, but we just don’t do that. We have cargo, premium stretch, international connection, and will have A350s in a couple of years,” he said.