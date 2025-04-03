scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
IndusInd denies PwC submitting report to bank's board: Report

Feedback

IndusInd denies PwC submitting report to bank's board: Report

Earlier reports had suggested that PwC had indeed submitted its report to the IndusInd board, further stating that the board would review the report to determine the next steps.

On March 10, IndusInd announced discrepancies found by the lender in its account balances linked to its derivatives portfolio. On March 10, IndusInd announced discrepancies found by the lender in its account balances linked to its derivatives portfolio.

IndusInd Bank denied media reports on April 2 suggesting that PwC had submitted a report to the bank's board, as per the official statement released by the bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported by a media outlet that PwC had submitted a report to the board, and the board would review it to decide on the next steps. Previously, there were speculations that PwC would submit the report on March 28.

To investigate accounting irregularities, IndusInd Bank's board has appointed Grant Thornton to conduct a forensic audit. Grant Thornton's mandate includes conducting a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of discrepancies and assess the accuracy and impact of accounting treatments of derivative contracts in compliance with accounting standards.

On March 10, IndusInd announced discrepancies found by the lender in its account balances linked to its derivatives portfolio.

Following this, the RBI said IndusInd Bank is well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory.

Published on: Apr 03, 2025, 2:22 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
IndusInd Bank Ltd
IndusInd Bank Ltd