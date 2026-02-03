Industry expects India-US trade deal to boost solar exports

The announcement of the India-US trade deal is set to boost exports of made-in-India solar cells and modules in the US market and also strengthens India’s position as a reliable energy exporter and technology partner to the world’s largest economy, according to solar industry players.

The seven-percentage-point reduction in tariffs significantly enhances the cost-competitiveness of Indian-made solar cells and modules. This improvement will make projects more profitable for U.S. developers and create a substantial new demand for high-efficiency, Made-in-India products in the coming years.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, says the reduced US tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, along with the elimination of the additional punitive levy, represents a strategic turning point for the solar sector, rather than just a routine policy change.

“India’s solar exports, which include solar cells and solar modules, have already reached billions of dollars, making the United States our most important foreign market. This change also strengthens the case for supply chains that are open and reliable. It alleviates long-standing concerns about Chinese producers circumventing tariffs and positions India as a credible and dependable alternative manufacturing base that aligns with US trade and industrial objectives,” he said.

For companies like Saatvik, this transforms the US market from being high-risk to one full of opportunities, emphasizing the need to accelerate investments, upgrade technology, and establish long-term, bankable partnerships with American utilities and developers, he added.

Large number of Indian manufacturers in solar and energy equipment sector have been eyeing the US market for exports. The increased tariff imposed in August 2025 came as a setback to scaling their exports.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, CMD, Vikram Solar, said the trade deal represents a structural inflection point for India’s energy industry - particularly on the export front.

“Indian energy and clean-tech exports to the US have always played an instrumental role to the industry and this agreement significantly enhances our global competitiveness by improving price efficiency, certainty of access, and long-term demand visibility,” he said.

For Indian manufacturers and solution providers across solar, energy equipment, advanced materials and power infrastructure, Chaudhary said this creates a powerful runway to scale exports, deepen value addition, and integrate more meaningfully into global supply chains.

“I have long believed that a more mature, mutually beneficial trade framework with the United States would unlock positive outcomes for India’s energy ecosystem, and this development reaffirms that conviction. It strengthens India’s position not just as an energy consumer, but as a reliable energy exporter and technology partner to the world’s largest economy,” he added.

