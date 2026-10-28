Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi resigns, founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani to take charge

Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi resigns, founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani to take charge

Founder and Vice Chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani will assume an expanded executive role as Executive Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Group CEO

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi resigns, founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani to take charge Founder and Vice Chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Hitesh Oberoi will step down as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Info Edge (India), the parent company of Naukri and 99acres, effective December 2, 2026, ending more than 16 years at its helm and nearly 27 years with the company.

Founder and Vice Chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani will assume an expanded executive role as Executive Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO, subject to shareholder approval.

Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: 'If you don't do AI, AI will be done to you,' Sanjeev Bikhchandani's message to young professionals

Oberoi will remain associated with the company as a non-executive, non-independent director.

In his resignation letter dated October 27, Oberoi said, "After nearly 27 years at Info Edge, including over 16 years as MD and CEO, I have decided that it is time for me to step back from my full-time operating role."

He described the decision as difficult, saying Info Edge had been a defining part of his life. "I have thought about this decision for some time, and it has not been an easy one to make. Info Edge has been a defining part of my life, and I feel enormous gratitude and pride when I look back at what we have built together," he wrote.

Advertisement

Oberoi recalled Naukri's early days, when he made 60–70 sales calls a month alongside his team. He said the jobs platform now has a clear artificial intelligence and data strategy to drive its next phase of growth.

He also highlighted 99acres' emergence as a market leader, the profitability of Jeevansathi and Shiksha's continued market-share gains, and Jobhai's progress in building a monetisation model.

"This is not a decision to step away from Info Edge. I remain deeply invested in the company, both emotionally and financially," Oberoi said. He added that he wanted to devote more time to higher education, entrepreneurship, investing, philanthropy and his family.

Oberoi also expressed confidence in Info Edge's leadership team, saying the company had developed the institutional strength needed for its next phase. "I therefore feel this is the right time for me to step back," he wrote.

Advertisement

Info Edge, which operates Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha, is also known for its early investments in Indian startups, including Eternal, formerly Zomato.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more