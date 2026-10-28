Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi resigns, founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani to take charge

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Oberoi will remain associated with the company as a non-executive, non-independent director.

In his resignation letter dated October 27, Oberoi said, "After nearly 27 years at Info Edge, including over 16 years as MD and CEO, I have decided that it is time for me to step back from my full-time operating role."

He described the decision as difficult, saying Info Edge had been a defining part of his life. "I have thought about this decision for some time, and it has not been an easy one to make. Info Edge has been a defining part of my life, and I feel enormous gratitude and pride when I look back at what we have built together," he wrote.

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Oberoi recalled Naukri's early days, when he made 60–70 sales calls a month alongside his team. He said the jobs platform now has a clear artificial intelligence and data strategy to drive its next phase of growth.

He also highlighted 99acres' emergence as a market leader, the profitability of Jeevansathi and Shiksha's continued market-share gains, and Jobhai's progress in building a monetisation model.

"This is not a decision to step away from Info Edge. I remain deeply invested in the company, both emotionally and financially," Oberoi said. He added that he wanted to devote more time to higher education, entrepreneurship, investing, philanthropy and his family.

Oberoi also expressed confidence in Info Edge's leadership team, saying the company had developed the institutional strength needed for its next phase. "I therefore feel this is the right time for me to step back," he wrote.

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Info Edge, which operates Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha, is also known for its early investments in Indian startups, including Eternal, formerly Zomato.

