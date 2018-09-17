Infosys acquisition of Fluido: Hefty price for a geography?

Is the move by IT giant Infosys to acquire Fluido, a Finland-based leading Salesforce advisor and consulting firm, a high price for just a geographical location? Some of the analysts who have looked at the deal closely are asking the question.

"The Fluido acquisition will add little to Infosys' reasonably strong Salesforce expertise and digital capabilities," says Sudheer Guntupalli, analyst at Ambit Capital. He says, Infosys is already a platinum Salesforce partner with about 880 certified professionals (vs 1118 of TCS and 95 of Fluido).

"This acquisition can at best augment its presence in Nordics, besides comforting investors that the new management is not shying away from acquisitions. Valuations do not provide comfort either when benchmarked against closest comparable transaction, acquisition of Parx by Persistent. While Parx spends $380,000 to acquire a Salesforce professional, Fluido transaction spends about $800,000 in a similar geography."

He feels, "The acquisition appears expensive even on EV/sales (CY17E) at 3.6X when benchmarked against broadly similar set of transactions like: (1) Parx at about 2.0X, (2) Wipro's acquisition of Appirio at 2.6X, (3) IBM's acquisition of Blue wolf at 2.2X, and (4) Accenture's acquisition of CloudSherpas at 2.0X. We estimate low to mid-single-digit EBIT margin for this entity and accordingly see this acquisition marginally diluting overall EBIT margin and return ratios."

His observations follow Infosys' announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fluido. The entity is said to be a recognised leader in cloud consulting, implementation and training services. The cost of the acquisition is up to 65 million Euros ($76 million) including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses. Fluido is said to be a platinum type partner of Salesforce with about 95 Salesforce certified professionals. Infosys itself is a platinum type partner with about 880 Salesforce certified professionals (ex Fluido), just 21 per cent lower than that of TCS.

"Given the reasonably strong positioning of Infosys in the Salesforce ecosystem, we are not optimistic this acquisition will materially boost its existing Salesforce expertise or digital capabilities."

But then, he does feel that this acquisition can augment the geographical presence and client base of Infosys within Nordics. Fluido has deep client relationships in markets like Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia which can be significantly leveraged. Also, he adds that Infosys hasn't disclosed the revenue/margin profile of Fluido. However, AR16 of Norvestia, one of the investors of Fluido (since 2015), indicates that the company's revenue in CY16 was 12 million Euros. The AR also indicates that Fluido has grown by about 50 per cent since 2015."

In terms of comparison with other deals, he says, "We consider the acquisition of Parx by Persistent Systems to be the closest comparable transaction given the similarity in offerings and geography (Parx is a platinum Salesforce partner in the DACH region)." While Parx implies a cost to acquire of $380,000 per Salesforce professional, Fluido transaction, he says, implies more than double the amount in a similar geography.