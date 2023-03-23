Infosys announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s retirement from Board

Indian IT giant Infosys announced that Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be retiring from the Infosys Board. Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys, said after the announcement, “We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017."

Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder of biopharmaceutical company Biocon, was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in the year 2014. She then moved on to become the Lead Independent Director at the IT company in 2018.

She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee. She was also as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.

The company also announced that D. Sundaram, former Vice Chairman of HUL, will be appointed as Lead Independent Director. They said in a statement, "The Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of Company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee."

Nilekani congratulated Sundaram and said, "We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey."

Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since the 2017. As per a release by Infosys, he also serves on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee.

