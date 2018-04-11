Infosys CEO Salil Parekh likely to share Infy's new vision

Salil Parekh is set to complete a financial quarter as the CEO of Infosys. In the next couple of days, he is expected to outline the company's new marketing strategy. The company will soon announce its quarterly results and the financials for the year-ended March 31, 2018.



Expectations are high among IT analysts, and those in the IT sector, that Parekh may outline the company's vision. Business Today has learnt that the company has hired a strategy consulting firm to fine-tune its new vision. The irony that Infosys which wants to expand its consulting practice is relying on a strategy consulting firm can't be missed.

Those who have been watching the developments in the company closely say, perhaps, there is a reason for the company to learn from Microsoft and Accenture. A powerful narrative may be important even if the growth does not see a jump, as the market takes overall view of the company's health.

So, what is the narrative, one is likely to expect from Infosys. It is expected to go beyond the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was the case when Vishal Sikka was at the helm. It wants to go beyond seeing digital as all about user experience and look at all aspects of the client business. Adding weight to this is company's clear moves at increasing investments abroad with the opening up of its new innovation hubs in the US and build its broad-based competencies. Afterall, the idea seems to be to leverage the multitude of digital technologies, including AI, to transform the client business.

Some, however, argue the extent to which Parekh might be able to get a free hand and on where N R Narayana Murthy, who has been rather silent currently, stands today? But then, what seems to stand out this time is the personality of Parekh, who is seen, both internally within the company and outside as one who is more slow and steady and therefore one, who is unlikely to bring about abrupt changes. Also, the fact that he is seen as one who is not flashy and a bit more softer in his approach even though he understands the space very well and has clear views.