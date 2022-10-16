Infosys delays onboarding date again; job claimants say 'fourth postponement in four months’

IT services giant Infosys has postponed the onboarding date of new employees for the fourth time in the past four months, job claimants told Business Today.

An aggrieved job claimant told Business Today, “The company has postponed my onboarding for the fourth time now in the last four months. My family is running out of patience as I do not have any options now.”

The job claimant said that their initial joining date was September 12, 2022. After four changes, it has been moved to December 19, 2022.

“First my joining date was 12 September. Then they sent an email and said that date has been postponed to October. Then again, they postponed it. This time it was supposed to be on 28 November, now they have moved it to 19 December. They have changed my onboarding date four times in last four months,” the IT professional told Business Today.

Another distressed job claimant had a similar plight. The candidate's latest onboarding date was supposed to be December 5, but it was moved to January 2 as per the latest communication received from the company.

The job claimant said, “My onboarding date is also being continuously postponed by Infosys. My latest date was 5th December but now they have given me new date of 2nd January. Till when will they keep delaying onboarding, many of us are sitting at home jobless and incomeless for around six months.”

Many such IT professionals are now fearful that their offer letter might be revoked.

“After waiting for so long, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and so many companies have cancelled offer letters. My only fear is that even Infosys will cancel my offer letter,” the IT worker said.

Business Today previously reported that Wipro and Tech Mahindra had recalled offers of employees after they waited for months to be onboarded.

Some of these IT professionals are looking for other options while waiting for an onboarding date from Infosys. A job claimant awaiting a joining date said, “I have started trying to look for other IT companies. But the worst thing is, all other IT companies are also delaying onboarding.”

Business Today also reported on the delay in onboarding at other IT companies like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Accenture, Capgemini, Mindtree.

In an email communication with the IT workers awaiting a joining date, Infosys said, “Please be informed that we are allocating DOJ based on our business requirement. We will send you a joining communication at least 2-3 weeks prior to your joining date.”

During its earnings call on Thursday, the company reported an 11 per cent rise in profit at Rs 6,021 crore.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of the company, said during the earnings call, “Our Q2 performance was strong with year-on-year growth at 18.8% and sequential growth at 4% in constant currency.”

He further added, “Growth in constant currency in the first half of financial year ‘23 was 20.1%, compared to first half of financial year ’22. This momentum is accompanied by a strong pipeline of large deals and the highest large deal value in the last seven quarters of $2.7 billion, 54% of this was net new. ”

When asked by a financial analyst from JM Financial about the delay in onboarding, Parekh agreed that the hiring of freshers in the first two quarters had surpassed the yearly target.

He said, "Yes. So we are -- like I said, we will be at 40,000 in H1. And yes, we will be above the 50,000. Of course, we'll get back later on what the number is, but we will go above 50,000."

Business Today reached out to Infosys with detailed queries on the matter. The company said that they clarified their position on the same during their recent earnings call.