Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls corruption, dirty roads, and no power India’s reality

NR Narayana Murthy, billionaire technologist and the founder of IT/ITeS company Infosys, said India’s reality is corruption, dirty roads, and no power, and it is the responsibility of young Indians to improve the situation.

While speaking at the silver jubilee year celebrations of GMR Institute of Technology in Rajam, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, Murthy said, “In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution, and many times no power.”

“While in Singapore it means clean roads and no pollution,” the founder of Infosys compared ‘India’s reality’ to Singapore’s.

Also Read: 'Had an offer from Amazon, but chose TCS': Tata Consultancy Services delays onboarding - BusinessToday

Murthy further called on young Indians to create a new reality for the country. He said, “Therefore, it is your responsibility to create that new reality.”

The billionaire technologist also added that going the entrepreneurial way is one way to develop India as it leads to job creation. He said, “Become an entrepreneur whenever possible and create more jobs, as the creation of more jobs is the only solution to remove poverty and help the less privileged"

He added, “Imagine yourself as a leader, and don’t wait for anyone else to take it. Reality is what you make it.”

Also Read: Salesforce employees brace for a fresh round of layoffs under new management - BusinessToday

This is not the first time Murthy has criticised the slow pace of development in India. In 2016, Murthy called out the Indian government’s flagship program, ‘smart cities’ a faraway reality. He said, “We are far, far away from the reality of smart cities.”

Murthy also highlighted that lack of proper infrastructure makes the country unattractive to foreign investment and talent. He noted, “Poor infrastructure can drive away investments and talent."

Murthy is the founder of IT/ITeS company Infosys which completed 40 years last week. During the celebrations, Murthy noted that his biggest regret is keeping his family away from the management of the company.

Also Read: Cisco latest tech company after Twitter, Amazon, Meta to lay off employees; fires 4,000 - BusinessToday

He said, “I think I was depriving this organisation of legitimate talent. I take back whatever I said. I think that every individual must have the same opportunity as every other individual if he or she is considered the best person for the role.”

Murthy’s son Rohan Murthy is the founder of HR Tech startup Sorocco and his daughter is the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Also Read: Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra delay onboarding: ‘Around 30,000 IT professionals impacted,' says NITES President - BusinessToday