Infosys, LTIMindtree study says AI hallucinations, privacy issues major obstacles in AI adoption

Indian IT companies have released research reports that point out that there are several challenges related to privacy, security, and usability when it comes to implementation of generative artificial intelligence.

Major obstacles in AI adoption

As per a study by Infosys, nearly half of the respondents in their study cited data challenges as their biggest obstacle to generative AI implementation.

The study noted, “Hallucination and intellectual property infringement are significant inherent risks in using generative AI that relies on public data. For that reason, many businesses look to build organisation-specific tools trained on corporate rather than public data.”

Hallucination is the phenomenon where artificial intelligence models fabricate information and give inaccurate information.

Lack of data to track progress

Other IT companies have also been witnessing similar trends. A report by LTIMindtree highlighted that 78 per cent of respondents in the UK and Continental Europe cited data quality or availability issues as the primary barrier to Gen AI adoption.

The report read, “For enterprises yet to embark on their Gen AI journey, formidable barriers loom large, including operational costs, challenges related to data quality and availability, and the need for precise identification of suitable use cases.”

“A staggering 79 per cent of leaders cite ethical, security, or regulatory issues as barriers to the successful adoption or scaling of Gen AI, while 78 per cent identify a lack of suitable skills, expertise, or knowledge as their greatest challenge,” it added.

Privacy and accuracy related issues

The research noted that privacy and accuracy related issues have become obstacles in Gen AI adoption, especially when it comes to areas like healthcare.

“Only 9 per cent of Gen AI leaders are found in the healthcare industry, despite its extensive use of advanced technologies such as big data, machine learning and AI,” the report read.

Regulatory obstacles

Moreover, there are regulatory obstacles as well when it comes to adoption of emerging technologies, the study added.

“Regulatory barriers, concerns over the safeguarding of sensitive patient information, and the complexity of health data contribute to the cautious adoption of Gen AI in healthcare,” the study explained.

Similarly, the banking and finance sector, another highly regulated industry, made only 17 per cent of Gen AI adopters in the same survey.