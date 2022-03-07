Infosys partners with Telenor Norway to offer finance, supply chain operations

Infosys on Monday announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor’s wholly-owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, to transform its finance and supply chain operations.

Infosys has implemented a future-proof, standardised Oracle Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to help migrate from a legacy ERP system to enhance business agility and operational efficiency, the company said in a statement.

"In the post COVID era, telcos are emerging as the preferred digital service providers for subscribers. The ERP platform developed jointly by Telenor and Infosys enables Telenor Norway to drive operational excellence, which ultimately translates into a superior customer experience," said Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys.

The company said that Infosys was chosen to assist Telenor Norway for its standardised solutions, reusable assets, skilled talent pool, and ability to accelerate solution deployment.

"Telenor Norway needs to continuously raise the bar in its operational performance to serve as the trusted digital partner for its consumer and enterprise customers. IT as a business enabler plays a critical role in this objective. The ERP transformation program is one of the steps in making Telenor agile and efficient," Telenor Norway CFO Terje Borge said.

The solution was implemented across 10 Telenor entities in nine months including modules like R2R (Record to Report), A2R (Acquire to Retire), P2P (Procure to Pay), O2C (Order to Cash) etc.

"The critical elements of our success have been collaboration, following standard processes and operating with a strong one team culture throughout the project. Infosys brought domain experience, the right skills and competent resources to help deliver this transformation," said Richard Stigaard, CIO, Telenor Norway.