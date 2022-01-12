Infosys Q3 results: Net profit up 11.8% YoY to Rs 5,809 cr, revenue up 22.9%

IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 11.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 5,809 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q0Q) basis, net profit was 7.1 per cent higher than Rs 5,421 crore reported in the preceding September quarter.

The company's revenue grew 22.9 per cent YoY to Rs 31,867 crore during the quarter under review. On a QoQ basis, it was up 7.7 per cent. The operating margin contracted to 23.5 per cent during October-December 2021 as against 25.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 23.6 per cent in the preceding July-September period.

The company revised upwards its revenue guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20 per cent.

"Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation. This stems from four years of sustained strategic focus on areas of relevance for our clients in digital and cloud, continued re-skilling of our people, and deep relationships of trust that our clients have with us. This is reflected in an upgrade in our revenue guidance to 19.5-20 per cent for FY22," Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh said.

