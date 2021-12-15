Infosys to declare Q3 results on January 12

IT services major Infosys Limited on Wednesday said that its board will announce the financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 on January 12, 2022.

The Bengaluru-based IT company also informed via a regulatory filing that it will hold investor/analyst calls on January 12, 2022 to discuss the financial results for the said quarter and business outlook.

Shares of Infosys on Wednesday closed 1.06 per cent lower at Rs 1,733.50 apiece on BSE.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Infosys said its subsidiary, Infosys Consulting, is acquiring Singtel's delivery centre in Malaysia.

The cost of the transaction is “up to 6 million Singapore dollars, including the value of net assets, subject to customary closing adjustments”, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

“As part of a strategic partnership, Infosys is acquiring 100 per cent of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) delivery centre in Malaysia - Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn Bhd to bolster Infosys' presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients,” it said.

Infosys had reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,421 crore for the September quarter. The profit stood at Rs 4,845 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company’s profit grew by a marginal 4.3 per cent from Rs 5,195 crore in the June quarter.