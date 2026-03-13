Infosys to expand Mohali development centre with 3.5 lakh sq ft new facility, to accomodate aroud 3,000 employees

IT services major Infosys Ltd. has announced plans to expand its development centre in Mohali, Punjab, with the addition of a new software development block and related infrastructure covering around 350,000 square feet. The company held a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Cabinet Minister for Investment Promotion, Power and Local Government for Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, alongside Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka and others, were present at the ceremony.

Once completed, the expanded block is expected to accommodate around 3,000 employees and will support Infosys' efforts to design, co-create and deploy artificial intelligence-led solutions for enterprise clients.

According to the company, the expansion will strengthen its capabilities in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, application development and digital transformation services.

Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora had earlier indicated that the project is expected to involve an investment of about ₹3 billion.

Infosys currently employs close to 1,000 people at its Mohali centre. The facility provides advanced digital services to global clients across sectors, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and healthcare.

With the new expansion, the company aims to further scale its delivery capabilities and enhance technology innovation for clients across industries.

In its latest financial results, Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of ₹66.54 billion on revenue of ₹454.79 billion for the quarter ended December.

The expanded campus is expected to further enhance the company's capabilities in areas including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, application development and digital transformation.