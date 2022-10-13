Infosys, Wipro, now Mindtree. IT professionals blame company for delaying onboarding

IT professionals and techies claim that Indian multinational information technology services company Mindtree Limited has delayed onboarding of some new employees by as much as 10 months.

A job claimant waiting for onboarding since January told Business Today, “It has been 10 months now, I am still waiting for an onboarding date from Mindtree. I am going through extreme anxiety seeing how after waiting for months other IT companies are rolling back offers. I am scared it will happen with me also.”

Business Today previously reported that IT companies like Wipro and Tech Mahindra started rolling back offers after making job claimants wait for months to get a joining date.

Another IT professional complained that the delay in onboarding has resulted in financial stress. The candidate said, "If you look at it holistically, it is not only the loss of time of 10 months, it is also the loss of salary which I could have earned in that time."

A job claimant had received offers from Mindtree as well as Capgemini, but has not received a joining date from either of the companies. "I also got the offer from Mindtree in January. A few months later I also got an offer from Capgemini also. Despite having two offers, I don't have any job in hand," the candidate said.

The distressed IT professional also highlighted how this would reflect as a gap in the resume even if the company gave a joining date soon. The candidate said, “Please understand, even if they give me a joining date tomorrow, it will still reflect as a gap in my CV. Everyone will say what was I even doing for last 10 months. Both companies are playing with my future and also the future of so many other people I know who are waiting for onboarding date.”

Many job claimants are now looking for other opportunities. “Many companies are taking back the offers they first gave. I have started looking for other options now, I cannot wait more,” a techie said.

Business Today has reached out to Mindtree for a response on the same. The copy will be updated with their response.

Several other IT professionals and freshers have accused companies like Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, and Accenture of delaying onboarding by upto 12 months, Business Today reported.

