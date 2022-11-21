Infosys, Wipro, TechM onboarding delay: Former HCL Tech CEO Vineet Nayar says this has happened before

Vineet Nayar, former CEO of HCL Technologies, in a conversation with Business Today said that the delay in the onboarding of freshers at Indian IT companies is not a new thing and has happened before.

Nayar said, “This, delay in onboarding, has happened multiple times when there are twists and turns in the demand environment. This has happened before as well when there is an opportunity turn for the negative or the positive.”

Business Today has previously reported that Indian IT services companies Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, along with international companies like Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, and others have delayed the onboarding of new recruits by over a year.

The former CEO of India’s third largest IT services company explained that employers are unable to predict the demand for talent accurately, which results in issues like delay in the onboarding of fresh recruits.

“Ability to predict a demand for talent really goes wrong. A new employee takes about six to nine months to get trained and be deployed on a project. And in the case of freshers, the offer is made on year in advance. Which means predicting at least 18 months in advance whether you would need that employee or not,” Nayar highlighted.

The delay in onboarding at these companies is mostly a result of a drop in business demand.

Infosys responded to awaiting job claimants in an email saying, “Please be informed that we are allocating DOJ based on our business requirement. We will send you a joining communication at least 2-3 weeks prior to your joining date.”

Capgemini also released a similar statement. It read, “We understand your grievance. Rest assured, we will be honoring all the issued Letters of Intent. Our onboarding process is aligned with client requirements & staggered over time to factor in project schedules while providing the right training to new joiners.

