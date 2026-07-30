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Inside IndiGo’s FY26 hiring gap: Airline added 18,000 more flights but just 330 new pilots

Inside IndiGo’s FY26 hiring gap: Airline added 18,000 more flights but just 330 new pilots

The airline flew more, carried more passengers and expanded its network, but pilot additions slowed sharply in FY26, raising fresh questions over workforce planning after the December operational meltdown.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Inside IndiGo’s FY26 hiring gap: Airline added 18,000 more flights but just 330 new pilotsIndiGo’s annual report for FY26 offers a closer look at the airline’s pilot hiring.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, added only 330 pilots in FY26 even as it operated more than 18,000 additional flights compared with the previous fiscal year, according to its annual report.

The numbers come after IndiGo faced unprecedented operational disruption in early December 2025, when new flight duty norms for pilots came into effect, triggering mass cancellations across its network and leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

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The cockpit challenge

IndiGo’s annual report for FY26 offers a closer look at the airline’s pilot hiring. As of March 31, 2026, its workforce stood at 41,907 employees, including 5,786 pilots and 11,203 cabin crew. In FY25, the airline had 41,049 employees, including 5,456 pilots and 10,212 cabin crew.

This means IndiGo added 330 pilots in the last fiscal year while operating 2% more flights, despite the 10% capacity cut imposed by the government after the December episode. Reports had suggested that IndiGo would need 1,000 additional pilots to run operations under the new duty norms.

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IndiGo added 418 pilots in FY25, taking its pilot strength to 5,456, compared with an addition of 631 in FY24, when its total pilot strength stood at 5,038, according to the airline’s data. Pilot additions stood at 616 in FY23. The highest increase was in FY20, when IndiGo added 830 pilots, just before COVID-19 hit air travel.

After the December meltdown

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the operational disruption during the first week of December was “an extremely challenging time” for both customers and employees.

“We have taken all the necessary steps to learn from this episode and emerge stronger, while continuing to strengthen our systems, processes, and operational resilience for the future,” he wrote in the annual report.

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Despite the challenging operating environment, IndiGo operated 7,87,741 flights in FY26, up around 2% from FY25, and carried more than 123 million passengers, reflecting 4% growth over the previous fiscal year.

A passenger load factor of 84.4% reflected strong demand across IndiGo’s network, which covered 144 destinations—98 domestic and 46 international. The figure was up 10.3% compared with FY24.

To support its growth plans and move towards becoming a 600-plus aircraft airline by the end of the decade, IndiGo has expanded its Cadet Pilot initiative. The programme now includes partnerships with nine aviation academies to build a steady pipeline of skilled pilots.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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