Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

Intel co-founder Gordon E. Moore, who revolutionised the manufacture of semiconductor chips and transformed computing, died on March 24. Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announced the passing away of passed away of Gordon at the age of 94.

Moore and his longtime colleague Robert Noyce founded Intel in July 1968. Moore initially served as executive vice president until 1975, when he became president. In 1979, Moore was named chairman of the board and chief executive officer, posts he held until 1987, when he gave up the CEO position and continued as chairman. In 1997, Moore became chairman emeritus, stepping down in 2006.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said, “Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision. He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades. We at Intel remain inspired by Moore’s Law, and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted. Gordon’s vision lives on as our true north as we use the power of technology to improve the lives of every person on Earth. My career and much of my life took shape within the possibilities fueled by Gordon’s leadership at the helm of Intel, and I am humbled by the honor and responsibility to carry his legacy forward.”

Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO of Micron Technology posted on Linkedin, “I often say that we in the tech industry stand on the shoulders of giants. Few stood taller than Gordon Moore. His vision for exponential technology growth has held true almost as if it were a law of physics. He was one of the driving personalities behind the creation of Silicon Valley, drawing the most ambitious and brightest minds together to transform technology and change the course of human history. And his post-career philanthropy made a dramatic positive impact in education, research and environmental conservation. His contributions and ideas will be remembered and studied for generations.“

Prior to establishing Intel, Moore and Noyce participated in the founding of Fairchild Semiconductor, where they played central roles in the first commercial production of diffused silicon transistors and later the world’s first commercially viable integrated circuits. The two had previously worked together under William Shockley, the co-inventor of the transistor and founder of Shockley Semiconductor, which was the first semiconductor company established in what would become Silicon Valley. Upon striking out on their own, Moore and Noyce hired future Intel CEO Andy Grove as the third employee, and the three of them built Intel into one of the world’s great companies. Together they became known as the “Intel Trinity,” and their legacy continues today.

K Krishna Moorthy, CEO of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) said “IESA deeply mourns the sad demise of the stalwart and thought leader in the Semiconductor Industry Gordon Moore. His innovative mind, thinking and foresight, all collectively expressed by the Moore’s Law, piloted the semiconductor chip industry from the later part of last century. The numerous innovations that happened around the world in the ever shrinking chip geometry will owe its gratitude to him. Marking the world a connected, knowledgeable and hence a better place to live is change that Mr Moore presided over for a few decades now. His passing away marks the end of a golden era, but his name and the legacy that he leaves behind will live for ever.”

