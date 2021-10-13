Invesco refutes Punit Goenka's allegations of pushing Zee's merger with an Indian group

In an escalation of tussle over the Sony-Zee merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's (ZEEL) largest shareholder Invesco has refuted allegations made by ZEEL's MD and CEO Punit Goenka that it had reached out to him in February this year with a proposal to merge Zee with certain entities owned by a "large Indian group."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Invesco stated that the assertion "simply defies logic."

"We reject in full the assertions made by Zee in its release on 12 October 2021. We specifically note that the implication that we as a shareholder would seek out a transaction for Zee that is dilutive to the long-term interests of ordinary shareholders, including ourselves, simply defies logic," the statement read.