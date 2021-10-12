Invesco's actions motivated by circumstances extraneous to the company's performance: Zee

The Zee Board, in a stock exchange filing today, said Invesco's actions over the past few weeks have been motivated by circumstances extraneous to the company's business or performance or the issues of corporate governance or public interest.

"The board of directors of the company (board) held a meeting today, on 12 October 2021, to consider a note addressed to them, by the Managing Director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Punit Goenka," the company said in a statement.

The note, said the company, explained certain events that transpired between Punit Goenka and Aroon Balani and Bhavtosh Vajpayee, the representatives of Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund LLC (collectively, Invesco).

More details are being added.

