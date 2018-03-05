INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram challenges ED's jurisdiction; SC to hear the case tomorrow

Karti Chidambaram, who is under the CBI custody, today approached the Supreme Court to get the Enforcement Directorate's summons quashed. In his fresh writ petition, Karti Chidambaram has challenged the summons on the ground that the ED has no jurisdiction to issue such notices based on the FIR registered by the CBI. The Supreme Court will hear the matter tomorrow.

Last year in May, the CBI lodged an FIR against Karti Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media. It said that INX Media received overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

Based on the CBI FIR, the ED registered a case of money laundering against Karti under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED in its FIR said that Karti received money from INX Media in return for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

Karti's counsel today filed the plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which agreed to hear it along with related pending matters scheduled for hearing on Tuesday. The apex court is likely to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday.

Last week, the CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram from Chennai airport after he returned from the UK. He will be in the CBI custody till tomorrow. Karti was arrested nine months after the CBI registered an FIR against him on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

The ED has so far issued multiple summons to Karti Chidambaram. In its previous summon, the agency had asked Karti to appear before it on March 1. However, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal approached the Supreme Court to get it postponed. The apex court had rejected the plea.

(With inputs from PTI)