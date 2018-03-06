CBI court extends Karti Chidambaram's custody by 3 days; ED quizzes Peter Mukerjea for 6 hours

A Special CBI judge on Tuesday extended Karti Chidambaram's judicial custody by three days. The CBI produced Karti before the Patiala House court on Tuesday and sought nine-day extension of his custody to quiz him in the INX Media corruption case. It said that during the probe, new revelations have come up and his (Karti) custodial interrogation was necessary to confront him with the new facts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Karti on February 28, following which Karti was sent to a judicial custody till March 6. In its five-day custody, the CBI confronted Karti Chidambaram with former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea who has allegedly made a confession that she paid a bribe to Karti Chidambaram.

The CBI on Tuesday said that though there has been a substantial progress in last four days into the case, Karti has not been cooperating. He is not parting with his phones' passwords, and to every question he has been saying that "I am politically victimised", said the CBI.

CBI counsel Tushar Mehta said Karti was taken to Mumbai and was confronted with Indrani Mukerjea, one of the then promoters of INX Media at the Byculla prison, and her statement had been just one of the evidences. He added that the investigation was at a "crucial stage" and the CBI needed two weeks time to file a detail reply to his bail application. Karti's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the CBI just want to keep him in the custody by hook or by crook.

LIVE UPDATES



7.04pm: The Income Tax department has claimed that Karti Chidambaram allegedly spent Rs 3.3 crore on a US property and bought assets with the INX bribe money, reports CNN-News 18.

6.55pm: Earlier today, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Karti Chidambaram challenging the summon issued to him in the INX Media money laundering case, reports India Today.

A Delhi court today extended the CBI custody of #KartiChidambaram, accused of money laundering in the #INXMediaCase, by three more days to March 9.https://t.co/MtbjnP7JGU - India Today (@IndiaToday) March 6, 2018

5.41pm: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team questions Peter Mukerjea for over six hours.

ED team left from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after questioning Peter Mukerjea for more than 6 hours in connection with #INXMediaCase. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/rQuMrJwvVj - ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

04:50 pm: Karti Chidambram's custody extended by 3 more days. Karti will now be produced on March 9 at 2 PM.

P Chidambaram and Nalini Chidambaram outside Delhi's Patiala House Court. #KartiChidambram has been sent to 3 more days of CBI Custody by Special CBI Court in #INXMediaCase. pic.twitter.com/u7Lx18TFcD - ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

03:40 pm: The CBI gave no reasons but kept repeating orally that we have to interrogate: Karti Chidambram's counsel A Singhvi.



03:00 pm: New revelations in the matter have come up day before yesterday. Cannot divulge much about investigation but we need his further custody to confront him with the new facts: CBI counsel Tushar Mehta



02:20 pm: Indrani Mukherjea's statement is just one of the evidences. In four days, substantial progress has been made: CBI counsel Tushar Mehta.

02:15 pm: CBI Counsel Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted a sealed envelope - containing fresh evidences - to the court.



01:55 pm: Karti only had a 25-minute long confrontation with Indrani Mukerjea and around 2 hours long interrogation in last 5 days. There is no need of further custody: A Singhvi



12:20 pm: The CBI questioned Karti Chidambaram for just 25 minutes in 5-day custody. Except confrontation with Indrani Mukerjea, nothing happened. The agency has to justify its custody: Karti's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhavi



12:18 pm: Karti Chidambaram's bail plea hearing begins. The CBI seeks 8-day custody of Karti for further probe. The agency says that the custody is necessary to unearth larger conspiracy: Report

On Monday, Karti Chidambaram challenged the ED's jurisdiction in the Supreme Court. In his fresh writ petition, Karti Chidambaram said that the Enforcement Directorate has no jurisdiction to issue summons based on the FIR registered by the CBI. The apex court will hear the matter today. Last year in May, the CBI had lodged an FIR against Karti Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board or FIPB clearance to INX Media. It said that INX Media received overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)