IPL 2025 breaks bank: RCB on top, PBKS booms, CSK tanks as league hits $18.5B valuation

The Indian Premier League’s business valuation surged 12.9% to $18.5 billion in 2025, making it one of the world’s most lucrative sporting properties, a new Houlihan Lokey report revealed.

Driven by record-breaking viewership, ballooning ad revenues, and surging investor interest, the IPL’s brand value alone climbed 13.8% to $3.9 billion this year.

For the first time, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged as the league’s most valuable franchise. Their championship victory propelled their brand value to $269 million, overtaking Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which fell to third at $235 million after a poor season finish. Mumbai Indians (MI) now hold the second spot with a valuation of $242 million.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded the sharpest rise—up 39.6% to $141 million—on the back of a runner-up finish, savvy player auctions, and viral digital content. “We now operate with the mindset of a media-sport brand—not just a cricket team,” said PBKS CEO Satish Menon.

The IPL’s financial engine is fueled by a unique model: guaranteed cash flows from central media and sponsorship deals and capital-light franchise operations. This year, advertising revenues jumped 50% to over $600 million, aided by Tata’s renewed $300 million title deal and ₹1,485 crore in associate sponsorships from brands like My11Circle and CEAT.

Despite a mid-season suspension due to regional tensions, IPL 2025 shattered viewership records. JioHotstar’s opening weekend drew 1.37 billion views, while the June 3 final between RCB and PBKS clocked 678 million views—making it the most-watched T20 match ever, surpassing even India vs. Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.

“The IPL continues to set benchmarks in sports business,” said Harsh Talikoti, director at Houlihan Lokey. With franchises expanding overseas and cricket’s Olympic debut in 2028 on the horizon, the IPL is poised for even deeper global monetisation.