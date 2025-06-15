Israel-Iran conflict: Adani Group dismisses social media claims of Iranian missile destroying Haifa port  

Despite Iranian missiles striking Israel’s Haifa region, Adani Group’s port operations there remained untouched. On Friday night, as explosions echoed across the northern coast, a post on social media suggested the Adani-run Haifa port had been destroyed. The group’s CFO, Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, swiftly refuted the claim, calling it 'false' in a post on X (formally Twitter).

On the night of June 14, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Israel’s Haifa port area and a nearby oil refinery. The attack was in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities a day earlier.

Shrapnel from interceptor missiles landed in the chemical terminal at the Haifa port and additional projectiles fell near the oil refinery, according to sources cited by PTI. There were no reported injuries. Adani Group’s port facility, which holds a 70 percent stake in the Haifa port, was not affected by the attack.

An interceptor fragment was also recovered from the Kishan West area of the port, but again, no injuries or damage to infrastructure were reported. Cargo operations at the port proceeded without disruption.

Sources told PTI that the Iranian strike caused no damage to the Adani-controlled terminal. The Haifa port is a significant logistics hub, managing over 30 percent of Israel’s imports. However, it accounts for less than 2 percent of the cargo volume handled by Adani Ports and SEZ, contributing about 5 per cent of its revenue. The company handles a total of 10.57 million tonnes of cargo.

While there were reports of potential damage to the adjacent oil refinery, official confirmation on the extent of the impact was not available.

The incident unfolded amid escalating tensions in the region. On June 13, Israel launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, prompting a retaliatory missile offensive from Tehran. The confrontation extended into a third day, with both nations exchanging fire and the wider region bracing for continued conflict.

Iran alleged that Israel targeted two oil refineries, a move that could pose risks to Iran’s already sanctioned energy sector and affect global oil markets. Some of Iran’s missiles reportedly bypassed Israeli defences and struck urban targets.