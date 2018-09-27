IT companies seek ways to refine CSR strategies

Should Corporate Social Responsibility spend, be mandatory, the way it is in India today? This was one of the discussion points at the NASSCOM foundation's recent CSR Leadership conference in Hyderabad. Not in favour of a mandatory law on CSR, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, member of Lok Sabha from the Telangana Rashtra Samhiti (TRS) party, felt, it was best done voluntarily. He shared the example of the Indian alumni of US universities, which while a tiny percentage, had between the year 2000 and now, given away donations to the tune of over $1.2 billion to colleges in the US.

The conference saw various speakers deliberate on CSR interventions, ways to refine strategies, how to catalyse and build collaboration and take up some new approaches in tune with the fast changing world that requires companies to bring in innovative practices in their CSR initiatives. Some 200 CxOs, CSR and HR Heads of some of the leading companies, government officials, thought leaders and others were present. Some of the newer elements gaining strengths were around dealing with persons with disabilities, especially in terms of specific programmes being designed to train them. Keeping a more open outlook on the way CSR can be done was also discussed and there was talk of partnering innovatively with various entities to create better impact. Clearly, most saw the efforts going beyond participative and collaborative CSR and focus is increasing on measurement and impact evaluation. The event gained importance in the light of the CSR law completing five years.

The speakers at the conference included BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman, Cyient; Subbarao Perepa, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co;.Sujiv Nair, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, Department of ITE&C, Government of Telangana; Srikanth Srinivasan, Regional Director, Telangana & AP, NASSCOM among others.

The conference also focused on "Re-Calibrating Employability through CSR to Make India Ready for New Age Jobs" -- highlighting various ways by which CSR can drive recalibration of employability and create a continuous learning culture, to balance the demand and supply of labour in the near future. It also deliberated on how companies can help tackle the challenges of developing a robust infrastructure for primary and secondary education, creating sustainable informal/remedial school programmes, teacher training, retentive pedagogic models, non-discriminatory learning outcomes, etc.

At a special session in partnership with JP Morgan Chase & Co., focus was to look at the way new technologies were shaping developmental initiatives and how emerging technologies like Big Data, Blockchain, IoT, Machine Learning, AI, 3D Printing could further act as a catalyst to social change.