IT major Wipro asks employees to report to office three times a week

Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant Wipro has asked its employees to report to its office three days a week and has told its Indian employees that the campuses will be open for four days a week starting October 10. The IT major added that those in leadership positions will have to work out of offices three times a week, as per an internal email to employees.

According to this email, Wipro’s India offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from October 10 and will not be open on Wednesdays. The email as accessed by Moneycontrol read, “This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility.”

This is in keeping with what Wipro chairman Rishad Premji told Business Today in an exclusive conversation at Davos earlier this year. Premji said, “A bunch of people want to come back and have that sense of connectedness and a social equation in the office. They want to build a sense of community around them as well.”

He also talked about inclusiveness being one of the benefits of flexibility at work. People who might want flexibility include women after having children, people with disabilities and those living in small towns.

Premji further noted, “And so maybe we’ll come up with the model where ‘x’ percentage of our people can work from home, on a full-time and maybe come in for a few days a month etc. But for the majority of people we would want to try and push to get to some sort of a hybrid model and we’ll discover what that is.”

Wipro, however, is not the only company to call its employees back to office. Mumbai-based IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also asked its employees to work from office for at least three days a week as per the roster set by their managers earlier this month. The internal email accessed by Business Today read, “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked.”

While it did not provide any deadline for return to office, it advised them to contact their managers. The email read, “You must contact your managers to understand the arrangements made for the projects with regard to return to office.”

