ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 3,697 crore, revenue up 11%

ITC on Wednesday reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for July-September quarter at Rs 3,697 crore on the back of a strong pick up across all operating segments after severe disruptions in the preceding June quarter.

The company’s revenue grew 11.2 per cent to Rs 12,543 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,615 crore.

“After significant disruptions in Q1, cigarette volumes witnessed smart recovery with exit volumes at near pre-Covid levels,” the company said, adding that the recovery in volumes was faster than that witnessed during the first wave of the pandemic.

