ITC to buy 24 Mantra Organic for ₹472.5 crore to power its healthy foods portfolio

In a decisive move to bolster its footprint in the fast-growing organic foods sector, ITC Limited has inked a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL) — the company behind the popular '24 Mantra Organic' brand for a consideration of up to ₹472.5 crore.

With this acquisition, ITC brings under its wing one of India’s most recognised names in organic packaged foods, positioning itself at the forefront of the sustainable nutrition movement both at home and abroad.

SNBPL offers a wide-ranging portfolio of over 100 organic products, from staples and spices to edible oils and beverages. The brand enjoys a strong presence internationally, particularly among the Indian diaspora, and has built a farm-to-fork supply chain grounded in sustainability. At the heart of this network is a community of approximately 27,500 farmers cultivating around 1.4 lakh acres of certified organic land across 10 Indian states.

This acquisition taps into a market valued at ₹10,000 crore, where both domestic and export opportunities are expanding rapidly. With government support bolstering organic agriculture and rising consumer preference for natural, traceable food products, the sector is poised for significant growth.

ITC aims to leverage SNBPL’s sourcing network and backend capabilities to complement its existing packaged foods portfolio. “We are excited to have 24 Mantra Organic as part of ITC’s Foods Business’s portfolio of nutrition-led healthy foods products,” said Hemant Malik, Wholetime Director, ITC Limited. “Aligning with national priorities, we are confident that 24 Mantra Organic will fortify ITC’s presence and market standing in the high growth organic products space, in both Indian and overseas markets.”

This acquisition also aligns with the company’s broader ‘ITC Next’ strategy, championed by Chairman Sanjiv Puri, which seeks to future-proof the business through purpose-led innovation and portfolio diversification.

Rajashekar Reddy Seelam, Founder & Managing Director of SNBPL, echoed the optimism: “After 21 years of partnering with Indian farmers to create trusted organic products, we are excited that ITC will be driving the next phase of growth for 24 Mantra Organic. ITC shares a common vision to promote sustainable livelihoods for farmers and ensure healthy lifestyle for consumers.”