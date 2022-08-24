Jacqueline Fernandez cries foul, says ED differentiating between Norah Fatehi and her

In a reply to adjudicating authorities regarding her involvement in the extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has cried foul and said she is just a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Chandrasekhar.

On August 17, Fernandez was named an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed in a Delhi court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the extortion case involving Chandrashekar. Police had arrested Chandrashekar for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, who are former promoters of pharma major Ranbaxy.

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)