Jacqueline Fernandez faces grave allegation; ED claims she knew of conman's past but continued accepting gifts

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez knew about the criminal history of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and "consciously chose to overlook" his past, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its chargesheet.

"It is clear that Jacqueline Fernandez was enjoying the valuables, jewellery and costly gifts as provided by the accused (Sukesh Chandrasekhar), despite knowing about his criminal antecedents. From the statements recorded, it is evident that she consciously chose to overlook his criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him. Not only her, but her family members and friends have benefited from the relationship," reads the ED chargesheet, a copy of which is available with India Today TV.

“The accused (Fernandez) had committed scheduled offences and out of those proceeds of crime generated through various criminal activities related to the scheduled offences, part of the proceeds of crime had been directly received in India and abroad as well, by Fernandez for the use and enjoyment by herself and her family members and thereby, projecting as loan amount in the form of transfers made into the accounts of the sister and brother of accused Jacqueline Fernandez and also bought cars for the father and mother of accused Jacqueline Fernandez and thereby acquired and enjoyed the proceeds of crime," the chargesheet further reads.

Background

The central probe agency has named the actress as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case.

The actress was allegedly gifted items worth Rs 10 crore by the conman Chandrashekhar. ED has attached assets of the actor worth more than Rs 7 crore.

The actor told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar.

She told the probe agency that she returned a Mini Cooper car that she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez since February till he was arrested on August 7 last year by the Delhi Police. He was later arrested by the ED too.

The conman is being investigated by several central agencies including CBI, ED, and Income Tax. He has been accused of extorting Rs 215 crore from the wife of a Delhi businessman through fake calls. He pretended to be an officer from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Law Ministry and the Home Ministry and claimed he could secure bail for the businessman.

Chandrashekhar is also involved in a 5-year old cheating case involving politician TTV Dhinakaran.

(With inputs from Munish Chandra Pandey)