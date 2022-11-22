Jaguar Land Rover comes to the rescue of fired employees of Meta, Twitter; to fill 800 vacancies

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Friday, November 18, announced a global hiring drive to fill more than 800 new digital and engineering vacancies across the UK, Ireland, USA, India, China, and Hungary as it seeks to recruit skilled workers from the digital technology industry.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has come forward to help the laid off employees from large-scale tech giants like Meta and Twitter by opening a new jobs portal for displaced workers from the tech industry to explore career opportunities, offering hybrid working patterns.

According to a statement released by JLR, as the company becomes a digital-first and data-driven organisation, skills like Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electrification, Cloud Software, Data Science, Machine Learning and many more are essential to developing, building and repairing Jaguar Land Rover’s next generation of cars.

Anthony Battle, Chief Information Officer, JLR, said, “We are further strengthening our data and digital skills base so we can deliver our Reimagine strategy and become an electric-first business from 2025 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039. Our digital transformation journey is well underway but being able to recruit highly skilled digital workers is an important next step. We are pleased to be able to provide opportunities to talented individuals with digital capabilities.”

Speaking about the hiring drive, Dave Nesbitt, Digital Product Platform Director, said: "Jaguar Land Rover is transforming to an electric-first business, and we are creating some of the most digitally advanced vehicles ever seen. Through our products, we will create new experiences, new levels of intimacy and connected car services for our customers to give our clients a true modern luxury experience."

According to the company, it is focusing on being at the forefront of the rapidly changing automotive industry with a focus on electrification, digital services and data by enhancing its in-house data capability.

