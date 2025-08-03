Jaguar’s ‘Panthera’ misfire defines CEO Adrian Mardell’s legacy as he exits JLR

Adrian Mardell, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is stepping down after a 35-year career at the company and three years in the top role. His exit comes amid rising US tariffs and the lingering controversy over Jaguar’s radical rebranding effort.

“Adrian Mardell has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company,” a spokesperson said. “His successor will be announced in due course.”

Mardell, who became CEO in November 2022 after serving as CFO, led JLR through a crucial transformation — sharpening its luxury positioning and returning the company to profitability. Under his leadership, the carmaker also deleveraged significantly after years of financial strain.

However, his tenure was also defined by the highly divisive “Panthera” rebranding of Jaguar, launched in November 2024. The initiative dropped the brand’s iconic “growler” logo in favor of a minimalist “J” and provocative slogans like “Copy Nothing,” presented through car-free, fashion-style ads.

Type 00 in London Blue and Miami Pink, revealed at Miami Art Week.



London Blue honours the iconic Opalescent Silver Blue of the 1960s E-type.



Miami Pink pays tribute to the city’s pastel colours and Art Deco architecture.



Finer points in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/nc91ljpeOW — Jaguar (@Jaguar) December 3, 2024

The campaign drew backlash online — including criticism from Elon Musk — and triggered internal friction. A leaked letter from Jaguar’s design team slammed the new identity as generic and disconnected from the brand’s heritage.

The fallout was stark: Jaguar’s European registrations plunged by about 97.5% in April 2025 compared to the previous year, and global sales crumbled as older combustion models were retired and new EVs faced delays.

Industry-wide, automakers have faced mounting pressure, with sales slumping in China, weak EV demand in Europe, and policy volatility in the US. JLR, which doesn’t manufacture in the US, held back on issuing profit guidance amid tariff-related uncertainty.

Despite the headwinds, Mardell’s financial turnaround of JLR was widely acknowledged. Yet, the “Panthera” campaign’s failure ultimately reshaped his legacy — serving as a stark reminder of the risks in abandoning brand identity in pursuit of reinvention.

JLR is owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd.