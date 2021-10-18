Japan's Cainz picks TCS to boost customer experience

Tata Consultancy Services, a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has been selected as a strategic partner by Cainz Corporation, a home improvement company in Japan, to drive growth.



The partnership is being significantly expanded to scale up co-development initiatives at the new Global Development Center that TCS is setting up for CAINZ. Here, TCS will leverage its deep contextual and domain knowledge as well as global best practices to accelerate agile development of digital solutions aimed at further enhancing customer experience across channels including POS, EC, CRM, and in-store applications, according to TCS’s official statement.



Naoki Iketeru, chief digital officer, Cainz Corporation, said, “Against the backdrop of acute IT talent shortages spurred by Japan’s declining population, there is burgeoning demand for retailers to digitise in response to the rapid diversification of consumer behaviors.”



Shankar Narayanan, business group head, Retail Cluster, TCS said, “TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge of the retail industry and expertise in digital technologies to help CAINZ respond to customer needs with agility, enhance competitive differentiation, and help realise their vision of becoming an ‘IT-Empowered Retail Company’.”