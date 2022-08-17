Jashvik Capital onboards Anil Matai, Vijender Singh as Operating Partners

India-focused growth private equity (PE) firm Jashvik Capital today announced the appointment of Anil Matai and Vijender Singh as Operating Partners. Both Singh and Matai are industry veterans and have held led top companies in the Indian healthcare sector in the recent past in different capacities.

“Anil and Vijender have decades long experience in building best-in-class organizations, scaling them and establishing commanding market leadership positions. We hope to partner with exceptional founders and management teams and help them realize their vision and strategies; and we are glad to have talented leaders like Anil and Vijender onboard to help undertake this journey,” said Naresh Patwari, Founder of Jashvik Capital.

Singh is the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metropolis Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare diagnostics companies. Prior to his stint as CEO, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Dr. Lal’s Pathlabs, another key player in the same segment and has helped scale both these companies under private equity ownership.

Matai, on the other hand, was the Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare, one of India’s top domestic formulations companies and was at the helm of affairs as CEO of Novartis Pharma India prior to that.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be part of this mission. As India aims to grow from a $3 trillion to a $30 trillion economy, healthcare and consumer sectors will account for a disproportionate share of that growth and high-quality, profitable growth businesses in the mid market will be fundamental to delivering on this opportunity. We want to partner with the founders of these businesses and help them realize their vision and strategies,” said Singh.

Matai said, “At Jashvik Capital, we aspire to build an outstanding firm that is anchored in our core values. We intend to be aligned and trusted partners of all our stakeholders. I am excited about being part of this journey. We want to partner with exceptional founders and management teams and support them as they scale their businesses in an accelerated, profitable and sustainable manner”.



ALSO READ: Troubled Bollywood needs 'Brahmastra' to work