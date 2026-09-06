Jio at 10: How Mukesh Ambani’s telecom bet transformed India’s digital economy

“Jio’s consequential product wasn’t data. It was slashing the cost of joining our digital economy,” Rohit Bansal, Group Head of Communications at Reliance Industries, said in a post on X (formally twitter), reflecting on Jio’s first decade.

Jio commercially launched its services on September 5, 2016, triggering a price and data revolution in India’s telecom market. Cheap, high-speed connectivity rapidly changed how Indians consumed the internet and forced businesses across sectors to rethink how they reached customers.

Beyond gigabytes

Jio today connects about 540 million Indians and has carried hundreds of exabytes of data. But, as Bansal points out, a gigabyte says little about what that connectivity enables.

Ten years back, Mukesh Ambani walked into the Reliance AGM & talked about Jio for the first time. What happened thereon can’t be captured in numbers



My two bits on «Beyond Gigabytes! The Jio Effect. How GB is an incomplete unit of analysis»



Having carried hundreds of exabytes &… https://t.co/46xGqxLjLI pic.twitter.com/gsHrtG35Ua — Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) September 5, 2026

It cannot capture a village teacher becoming a digital educator, a musician finding a national audience, a gamer turning streamer or a small retailer reaching customers far beyond her neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Before Jio, creators often relied on intermediaries — television channels, record labels, publishers or physical venues — to reach audiences. Affordable connectivity, combined with platforms such as YouTube, helped break down those barriers.

The result was more than a surge in content. It changed who could participate in creating economic and cultural value.

Connectivity meets Digital India

Jio’s expansion also coincided with the rapid development of India’s digital public infrastructure.

Aadhaar, UPI, India Stack, smartphones, cloud computing, digital platforms and entrepreneurship were all critical to the country’s digital transformation. Bansal stressed that Jio did not “create” India’s digital economy. Instead, it changed the conditions under which these technologies could reach the masses.

Advertisement

UPI, for instance, provided the payment rails for India’s digital-payments revolution. But widespread, continuous connectivity helped make digital transactions part of everyday life.

The impact spread across industries.

Streaming transformed audiences from passive television viewers into interactive, data-rich consumers. Gaming increasingly shifted from owning expensive hardware to accessing computing power through networks, while education became less constrained by geography as teachers and expertise moved online.

Connectivity also helped push India towards a more multilingual internet, bringing more users from Bharat into the digital economy not just as consumers, but as creators and entrepreneurs.

From connecting India to powering what it builds

That is also the message Reliance is taking into Jio’s second decade. In a company post shared by Bansal, Jio said the next decade would be about “India leading from the front” — a shift from simply connecting people to powering ideas, innovation and businesses.

The change in ambition mirrors India's own digital evolution. In 2016, the question was how to bring more Indians online. In 2026, the bigger question is what those Indians can create once they are connected.

For Bansal, that is why data consumption is an incomplete measure of Jio’s legacy.

Advertisement

The real impact of a gigabyte is what happens inside it: a student learning, a creator building an audience, a shopkeeper finding a customer, a gamer building a community or a business discovering a new market.

Jio’s most consequential product, he argues, was never the gigabyte. "It was possibility."