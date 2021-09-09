Jio-BP, BluSmart to install network of commercial EV charging stations

The fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and UK oil and gas company BP, Jio-BP, announced on Thursday that it will tie up with all-electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart to set up a network of commercial large-scale EV charging stations. Jio-BP will set these stations up for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country.

Jio-BP said in a statement that both the companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure where BluSmart operates. These EV charging stations will be able to accommodate a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station. The stations will be concentrated in urban areas.

Harish C Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Jio-BP said, “Leveraging BP’s learnings from the UK with BP Pulse, where they have the country''s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-BP intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers."

This is yet another step by Reliance Industries to accomplish its vision of being a net-zero carbon company by 2030. The BluSmart deal will ensure new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options.

Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said that EV superhubs are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets.

Meanwhile, Jio-BP is actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations for all vehicle categories.

Jio-BP plans to leverage Reliance's presence across 21 states and millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. BP will bring its global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. Jio-BP has 1,400 petrol pumps currently but aims to expand its fuel retailing network to 5,500 over the next five years.

BluSmart offers zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in Delhi NCR through its all-electric fleet. It aims to expand its network into other major cities.

