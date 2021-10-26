Jio-bp launches first mobility station in Navi Mumbai; eyes to rebrand 1,400 fuel pumps

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), the fuel and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and British multinational oil and gas company BP, launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, in Maharashtra. RIL and BP had jointly set up RBML last July, and they are operating their fuel stations under the Jio-bp brand.

The existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, which will offer a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months. The company has brought a range of services for consumers on the move, including additivised fuels, electric vehicle charging, refreshments and food, and plan to offer more low-carbon solutions over time, the company said in a statement.

Jio-bp also plans to set up 'mobility points' or a network of EV charging and battery swap stations at its mobility stations and other standalone locations.

India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years.

The company has claimed the fuel offering contains internationally developed 'ACTIVE' technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to keep the engines clean.

Further, the company has said they will be making refreshments available to customers on the move through the Wild Bean Café.

The 24x7 shop has partnered with Reliance Retail for daily need items, snacks and confectionery.

Jio-bp has also partnered with Castrol Oil at its mobility stations providing free vehicle health check-ups and free oil-change services. Every 2-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.