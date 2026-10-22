Jio IPO: Meta's ₹43,573-crore bet could yield ₹56,272 crore on paper, but what about dollar returns?

However, these gains are calculated in rupees and represent the increase in the implied value of the holdings, not profits realised through a sale.

How much could Meta gain from its Jio Platforms investment?

Meta, through Jaadhu Holdings, acquired Jio Platforms shares at ₹488.34 apiece. According to the RHP-based analysis, it currently holds approximately 89.23 crore shares.

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At the assumed IPO price of ₹1,119 per share, the holding would be valued at approximately ₹99,846 crore, against the original investment of ₹43,573 crore. The difference translates into an indicative paper gain of ₹56,272 crore, equivalent to 129.1%.

Google International, which also acquired shares at ₹488.34 apiece, stands to benefit from a similar increase in value. Its holding of approximately 69.09 crore shares would be worth around ₹77,307 crore at the assumed IPO price, compared with an original investment of ₹33,737 crore. This implies a paper gain of ₹43,569 crore, or 129.1%.

Together, Meta and Google account for nearly ₹99,841 crore of the estimated ₹1.77 lakh crore in paper gains across the 13 investors.

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Why rupee gains may not reflect dollar returns

For foreign investors such as Meta, the rupee-denominated gain does not necessarily represent the return earned in their home currency.

The investments were made in 2020, when the investors committed funds in dollars. If the rupee weakened against the dollar between the investment dates and the IPO valuation date, converting the proceeds back into dollars would yield a lower return than the headline rupee gain suggests.

For example, an investment that doubles in rupee terms will not double in dollar terms if the rupee depreciates against the dollar over the same period. Conversely, rupee appreciation would improve the dollar-denominated return.

The precise currency-adjusted return for Meta cannot be established from the share-price calculations alone. It would require the relevant dollar-rupee exchange rates for the original investment transactions and the valuation date, alongside the timing of the cash flows.

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Why these are still paper gains

The proposed Jio Platforms IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with no offer for sale by existing shareholders. Meta is therefore not selling its existing holding through the IPO.

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The estimated ₹56,272-crore gain reflects the difference between the original investment cost and the value implied by ₹1,119 per share. The eventual value will depend on the market price after listing, and the calculation excludes taxes, transaction costs and currency effects.

For investors assessing the IPO, Meta's investment illustrates the potential rewards of entering a business at an earlier valuation and holding the shares over several years. However, its historical returns should not be treated as a forecast of gains available to investors subscribing at the IPO price.

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