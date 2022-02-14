Jio, SES form JV to offer satellite-based broadband services 

Jio Platforms and global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider SES, on Monday, announced the formation of a joint venture to offer the next generation affordable broadband services through satellite technology. JPL and SES will own 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity stake respectively in the joint venture named Jio Space Technology Limited.

Multi-orbit space networks, a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations will be used by the joint venture. Jio Space will be capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the country.

Jio Space will provide SES’ satellite data and connectivity services across the country. It will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES, and will also utilise Jio’s premiere position.

As part of the investment plan, Jio Space will develop an extensive gateway infrastructure in the country to provide services. Jio has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement with a total contract value of $100 million.

Jio Space will leverage SES’ high-throughput GEO satellite serving India SES-12, and its next-generation MEO constellation O3b mPOWER to complement Jio’s terrestrial network.

The companies said that the joint venture will connect the unconnected areas within India and the region, offering access to remote health, government services, and distance learning opportunities.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said, “While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India.”

SES CEO Steve Collar said, “This joint venture with JPL is a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks to deliver high-quality connectivity, and positively affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people. We look forward to this joint venture whereby we can play a role in promoting digital inclusion in India.”

The companies said that the joint venture also aligns with Prime Minister’s ‘Gati Shakti: National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity’ that aims to provide integrated and seamless connectivity.

