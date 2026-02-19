Jio will reduce the cost of AI as it did the cost of data: Mukesh Ambani at AI Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Reliance Jio will bring down the cost of artificial intelligence (AI) dramatically, as announced by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, at the AI Summit. He also said that the company will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years towards AI.

During his address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ambani said, "Today, on behalf of the Reliance Group and Jio Intelligence, I want to make three announcements. Announcement 1, Jio connected India to the internet era.,Jio will now connect India to the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, and every facet of social development and every service of government. Jio will do so with the same reliability, quality, scale, and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity. India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data.”

“Announcement 2, Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years, starting this year,” he said.

“Announcement 3, Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure,” he said. Ambani added that this would be done through three initiatives – 1. Gigawatt-scale data centres. “We already started construction on multi-gigawatt AI-ready data centres at Jamnagar. Over 120 megawatts will come online in the second half of 2026 this year and a clear path to gigawatt-scale compute for training and large scale inference,” he said. 2. Green energy advantage. “We have an in-house energy advantage with up to 10 gigawatts of ready green power surplus anchored by solar in both Kutch and Andhra Pradesh,” said Ambani. 3. A nationwide edge compute. “An edge compute layer deeply integrated with Jio's network will make intelligence responsive, low latency, and affordable close to where Indians live, learn, and work,” he said.

Ambani predicted that India would become one of the greatest AI powers in the world in the 21st century. He said no country would be able to match India’s combined strengths in demography, democracy, development, digital infrastructure, data generation and AI harvest.