Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Jio wins ₹11,003 crore tax dispute: ITAT says book entries alone can’t decide tax treatment

Jio wins ₹11,003 crore tax dispute: ITAT says book entries alone can’t decide tax treatment

The dispute centred on expenses that Jio had capitalised under capital work-in-progress (CWIP) in its books, but claimed as revenue expenditure while computing its taxable income

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Jio wins ₹11,003 crore tax dispute: ITAT says book entries alone can’t decide tax treatmentJio separately capitalised expenditure incurred towards the acquisition and construction of telecom network assets such as antennas, radio equipment, ducts, fibre, routers, racks, batteries and other electronic equipment.
SUMMARY
  • The dispute covered interconnect charges, salaries, repairs and network operating costs
  • Jio had separately capitalised antennas, fibre, routers and other telecom equipment
  • Tax officers said network upgrade spending should qualify only for depreciation

In a significant relief for Reliance Jio Infocomm in a closely watched tax dispute, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has deleted a ₹11,003-crore tax disallowance for the assessment year 2019-20 and held that the way a company records an expense in its books does not, by itself, decide its tax treatment, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The dispute centred on expenses that Jio had capitalised under capital work-in-progress (CWIP) in its books, but claimed as revenue expenditure while computing its taxable income. The tribunal upheld the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)] order deleting the addition, saying the tax department had not established a clear link between the disputed spending and the acquisition or creation of a capital asset.

What the dispute was about

According to the report, the ₹11,003 crore under dispute included interconnect charges, employee costs, professional fees, call-centre expenses, power and fuel, repairs and maintenance, network operating costs, interest, and selling and distribution expenditure. The first appeal before the tribunal concerned this operational expenditure, which Jio had capitalised in its financial statements but claimed as revenue expenditure for tax purposes.

Advertisement

Jio separately capitalised expenditure incurred towards the acquisition and construction of telecom network assets such as antennas, radio equipment, ducts, fibre, routers, racks, batteries and other electronic equipment. The dispute was not over the capitalisation of those assets, but over indirect and recurring operational expenditure that had been allocated to CWIP under the company's accounting policy.

Tax department's stand

The assessing officer held that Jio could not treat the expenditure as capital in its books and as revenue for tax purposes. The officer said the expenses were connected with the improvement and upgradation of Jio's telecom network and should therefore be capitalised for tax purposes, with depreciation allowed under Section 32 of the Income Tax Act. The entire ₹11,003 crore was consequently disallowed.

Advertisement

What the tribunal said

The Mumbai bench, comprising judicial member Amit Shukla and accountant member Arun Khodpia, rejected that approach. The tribunal said there is no absolute rule requiring a company's accounting treatment and tax treatment to be the same. It held, "If the Revenue seeks to treat such expenditure as capital, there must be some examination of its purpose and a demonstrable nexus with acquisition or creation of a capital asset," The Economic Times reported.

The bench noted that telecom infrastructure requires continuous optimisation, strengthening and maintenance even after commercial operations begin. It said expenditure linked to network improvement or optimisation does not automatically become capital expenditure. The tribunal explained that what has to be examined is whether the spending created a new asset or enlarged the existing profit-making apparatus, or merely helped operate an existing one.

The tribunal also faulted the assessing officer for treating the entire ₹11,003 crore as a composite capital outlay without examining the nature and purpose of the individual expenses or establishing a demonstrable nexus with the acquisition or creation of a capital asset, the report said.

CIT(A) order upheld

The CIT(A) had earlier deleted the addition after holding that the expenses related to assets that had already been installed and put to use, and did not result in the creation of a new enduring asset. The tribunal agreed with that view and concluded that the disputed expenditure was incurred to meet quality-of-service parameters for assets already in use.

Advertisement

In a separate issue in the same order, the tribunal also deleted another ₹66.65-crore disallowance relating to payments made to overseas telecom operators.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more