Jio wins ₹11,003 crore tax dispute: ITAT says book entries alone can’t decide tax treatment

What the dispute was about

According to the report, the ₹11,003 crore under dispute included interconnect charges, employee costs, professional fees, call-centre expenses, power and fuel, repairs and maintenance, network operating costs, interest, and selling and distribution expenditure. The first appeal before the tribunal concerned this operational expenditure, which Jio had capitalised in its financial statements but claimed as revenue expenditure for tax purposes.

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Jio separately capitalised expenditure incurred towards the acquisition and construction of telecom network assets such as antennas, radio equipment, ducts, fibre, routers, racks, batteries and other electronic equipment. The dispute was not over the capitalisation of those assets, but over indirect and recurring operational expenditure that had been allocated to CWIP under the company's accounting policy.

Tax department's stand

The assessing officer held that Jio could not treat the expenditure as capital in its books and as revenue for tax purposes. The officer said the expenses were connected with the improvement and upgradation of Jio's telecom network and should therefore be capitalised for tax purposes, with depreciation allowed under Section 32 of the Income Tax Act. The entire ₹11,003 crore was consequently disallowed.

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What the tribunal said

The Mumbai bench, comprising judicial member Amit Shukla and accountant member Arun Khodpia, rejected that approach. The tribunal said there is no absolute rule requiring a company's accounting treatment and tax treatment to be the same. It held, "If the Revenue seeks to treat such expenditure as capital, there must be some examination of its purpose and a demonstrable nexus with acquisition or creation of a capital asset," The Economic Times reported.

The bench noted that telecom infrastructure requires continuous optimisation, strengthening and maintenance even after commercial operations begin. It said expenditure linked to network improvement or optimisation does not automatically become capital expenditure. The tribunal explained that what has to be examined is whether the spending created a new asset or enlarged the existing profit-making apparatus, or merely helped operate an existing one.

The tribunal also faulted the assessing officer for treating the entire ₹11,003 crore as a composite capital outlay without examining the nature and purpose of the individual expenses or establishing a demonstrable nexus with the acquisition or creation of a capital asset, the report said.

CIT(A) order upheld

The CIT(A) had earlier deleted the addition after holding that the expenses related to assets that had already been installed and put to use, and did not result in the creation of a new enduring asset. The tribunal agreed with that view and concluded that the disputed expenditure was incurred to meet quality-of-service parameters for assets already in use.

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In a separate issue in the same order, the tribunal also deleted another ₹66.65-crore disallowance relating to payments made to overseas telecom operators.