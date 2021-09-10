JioPhone Next sale delayed; to be rolled out before Diwali

The sale of Jio Platforms’ and Google’s jointly designed smartphone, JioPhone Next, has been delayed. The much-anticipated phone was scheduled to be released on September 10. Jio and Google said in a joint statement on Thursday that they have made considerable progress towards the launch of the phone.

Both Google and Jio have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement, stated the companies. They are actively working to make it available more widely in time for Diwali. The companies said that the additional time will also allow them to help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.

“JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates,” stated the companies.

The phone will be equipped with features such as Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and more.



The JioPhone Next is a step towards Jio’s vision to change the Indian digital services space. It aims to realise the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel the country as a global leader in the digital economy.

The phone was announced during the company’s AGM earlier this year. It had stated then that the phone would be released during Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on September 10. "It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features. It will be available in the market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September," Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani had announced during the keynote speech. While the price of the phone has not been disclosed, it is expected to be priced at around Rs 3,500.

