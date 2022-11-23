Job search portal Monster.com is now foundit; transforms to talent management platform

Legacy job search portal, Monster.com, has been rebranded and will now be known as ‘foundit’, the company said on Wednesday. It said that it has transformed into a full-fledged talent management platform. Monster.com will now use a new logo, along with the new name.

The job platform said that it will offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters as well as highly-personalised and contextual services to job seekers from across Asia Pacific and Middle East.

foundit serves more than 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers across 18 countries. The transition, it said, is in line with the company’s mission to connect the right talent with the right opportunities.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit said that the pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people work and companies hire. “We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment. The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring & changing expectations from careers. We are excited to unveil a new direction for Monster from simply facilitating job and candidate discovery to enabling significantly better talent management outcomes,” he said.

Ajit Isaac, founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp, parent of foundit, said, “As an institution, steadfast on our commitment to formalise jobs in India, we have been focusing on building a product-led portfolio that can help democratise access to formal employment across White, Blue and Grey collar workers.”

Isaac said that over the last couple of years, organisations experienced the ‘Great Resignation’ and the ‘Great Regret’ that drove mass hiring at an unprecedented pace. But as the market settles now, hiring will be a lot sharper, focused and skill-based, he said. “Such precision can only be achieved through the combination of human ingenuity and technology and this is what we have to offer our recruiters and job seekers through foundit,” he added.

Monster Worldwide’s APAC and ME businesses were acquired by Quess Corp in 2018, and has been operating in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

foundit will focus on the users of the platform in order to bring forth an enhanced career experience. It will leverate disruptive technology for precision hiring and superior UI. The personalised job discovery and enabled solutions will enhance the job-hunting experience, it said.

Its customised search results feature will enable job seekers to find results and recommendations curated to their educational background, employment experience and skills. Community led mentorship marketplace, skills validation through assessments, mobile first UI, personalised recommendations, and self enhancement tools like upskilling courses are some of the other features.

The new interface will also allow a seamless interaction between recruiters and candidates.

