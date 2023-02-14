After 250 Airbus planes, Air India to buy 220 Boeing aircraft; Biden hails 'historic' deal

US President Joe Biden hailed a "historic agreement" for Air India to purchase 220 Boeing airplanes with a list price of $34 billion.

The order includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787s, and 10 777Xs. Air India has options for an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 787s.

The Air India order is Boeing’s third biggest in dollar value and second of all time in quantity, the White House said.

"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," Biden said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Air India has agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus, part of a mammoth deal for 470 planes that is also expected to include 220 Boeing jets, as the airline heralds a decades-long transformation under its new owners, Tata Group.

The Airbus order includes 210 A320neo narrowbody planes and 40 A350 widebody aircraft, which Air India will use to fly "ultra-long routes across the globe", Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.

The combined 470-jet order is the largest by a single airline. Coupled with roughly 25 more Airbus jets that Air India plans to lease to meet its immediate needs, it touches the 500-mark, confirming a scale first reported by Reuters in December.